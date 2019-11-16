|
|
Mission - Fabian Castillo Nino, 79, passed away November 13, 2019, in Mission. He was born on January 20, 1940, to Felipe and Macaria Nino.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Macaria.
Fabian is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maria A. Nino; 6 children, Fabian Nino, Jr. and his wife Sandra, Esmeralda Villegas and her husband Alfredo, Lucinda Pretalia and her husband Jorge, Jose Nino and his wife Elizabeth, Raquel Nino, Hester Babineaux and her husband Joseph; 25 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm, Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. There will be a service Sunday at 7pm. The funeral service will be at 1:00pm on Monday, November 18, 2019. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 16, 2019