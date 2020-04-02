|
Los Ebanos - LOS EBANOS - Fausto Salinas Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1931 in Los Ebanos, Texas to Herminia Flores and Pedro Salinas. Fausto Salinas Sr. touched the lives of many with his heart of gold. He was a man of God, a loyal husband, and amazing father, extraordinary grandfather and incredible great-grandfather. His family and his "ranchito" of Los Ebanos, Texas were the most important things in his life. Fausto was an inspiration for all who knew him. He always helped those in need, everyone considered him a great friend. He will forever be remembered and greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Emma Lydia Salinas; son: Ruben Salinas; sister: Oralia S. Rivas; brother: Armando Salinas and his parents: Herminia and Pedro Salinas.
Left to cherish her memory are his three loving children: Julio Cesar Salinas, Lesvia Maria Salinas and Fausto (Irma Irene) Salinas Jr. He will be greatly missed by his two granddaughters: Karina Nicole (Jaime) Martinez and Maria Guadalupe (Roberto Vela Jr.) Salinas; three great-grandchildren: Luna Isabella Martinez, Robert Gianni Vela and Aiden Axel Vela and his four siblings: Azucena Gonzalez, Dalia Salinas Ochoa, Romeo Salinas and Cristela Salinas Reyna.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a 6:00 pm rosary at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Sullivan City. The visitation, in accordance with the new state mandate, will be limited to 10 guests.
Funeral Service will be officiated on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Sullivan City. Interment will follow at Los Ebanos Cemetery in Los Ebanos.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 2, 2020