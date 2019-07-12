Elsa,Texas - Federico "Lico" G. Garza, age 85, passed to a new life and entered eternal rest with the Lord on July 10, 2019, in Edinburg, Texas. He was born on February 17, 1934, in San Juan, Texas to Alberto and Maria Garza.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Josie Garza, three children, Armando (Sara) Garza, Rolando (Rosie) Garza and Alma Garza. His six grandchildren, Amanda (Lenny) Cepeda, Javier Garza, Aaron Garza, Joel Garza, Iliana Coronado and Alejandro Coronado and two great grand children Zaidren Cepeda and Zarek Cepeda.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elsie Alaniz, Isabel Trevino and his brother Abel Garza.



Federico graduated from McAllen High School in 1952 and attended Pan American College. He served two years in the United States Army. He worked as the City Manager for the City of La Villa and City of Elsa. Subsequently after his retirement served as City of Elsa Municipal Judge. He was a member of the Elsa Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Blessed Don Louis Orione Council 9698 and the Fourth Degree member of the Father Edward Kennedy Assembly 1919 in Mercedes. Texas



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th starting from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas . The funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 15th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa, Texas with Burial following at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Federico's grandsons, Javier Garza, Aaron Garza, Joel Garza and Alejandro Coronado along with his brother in laws Armando Garcia and Luis Garcia.



A very special thanks to the Administration, Physicians and Nurses at Amara Hospice for the compassionate care they showed to Federico and his family. Published in The Monitor on July 12, 2019