Elsa - Peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 Pastor Federico Garcia went to be with the Lord. Proceeded in death by his wife Irma Garcia (2010) and first-born son Samuel Garcia (2018). Survived by his son Abimael Garcia (Nora Garcia), and his daughters Linda De Leon (Robert De Leon) (+) and Dahlia Medina (Marcelino Medina). He was blessed to have eight grand children and six great grand children.

He was the Senior Pastor at Eben Ezer Outreach Ministries in Elsa Tx. and also led churches in Mexico-Nuevo Progreso, Carboneras, and Bustamante. Respected and loved by many because of his unconditional love and compassion for all people. He truly was a man after God's Heart whose desire was that everyone would have the privilege of knowing Jesus as their Savior.

He leaves a legacy of descendants who have served, are serving and will serve the One True God. He loved his church family dearly and compassionately and always felt it a privilege and a joy to pastor his flock. A memorial service will be held in honor of Pastor Garcia (time and date still pending). Let us pay tribute to this Man of God by living a life that honors and pleases God.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
