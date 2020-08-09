Pharr - Federico "Fred" Sandoval, 90, of Pharr, Texas, died peacefully at his home on Saturday August 1, 2020, his loving wife and family at his side.He was born on July 10, 1930 in Pharr, Texas where he remained a lifelong resident.He graduated at the age of 16 from PSJA High School and volunteered for military service during the Korean War by serving in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years until his retirement and he then started his second full time career as a rancher and horse breeder to fuel his love of quarter horse racing. Much of his retirement was spent enjoying the outdoors tending to his horses, barbecuing and caring for his beloved ranch property in Pharr.He was a great conversationalist and loved to share stories and funny anecdotes with all his friends and family. His quick wit, caring demeanor and kind words for all were some of his beloved and best-known traits. He loved his life. His legacy as a humble, honest, hardworking husband and father will live with us forever. We were truly blessed to have him for 90 years and he will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his loving wife, Armandina "Dina" Sandoval of 55 years and his children, Fred (Mytla) Sandoval, Art (Michele) Sandoval and Anita Sandoval, four grandchildren and his brother Rene (Minerva) Sandoval.He was preceded in death by his father, Federico Sandoval, his mother Anita Sandoval, his brothers Leonel Sandoval, Artemio (Magala) Sandoval, Audomaro (Berta) Sandoval, his sisters Aurora (Carlos) Contreras, Soila (Richard) Rodriguez and Bridget Sandoval.We would like to thank all the family and friends who have provided support during this difficult time. All the thoughts, remembrances, prayers, food and flowers are greatly appreciated and have truly been a source of strength and comfort for us.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.