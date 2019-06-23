Pharr - Federico "Fred" Solis, 56, went home to the Lord Friday, June 21, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.



Born in Chicago, Federico lived in Pharr for most of his life and became a teacher for special needs students at Liberty Middle School.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Librada Solis.



Federico is survived by his loving wife, Diana Solis of Pharr; two children, Selina (Randy) Campos of Pharr, Federico (Jezzette) Solis Jr. of San Antonio; two grandchildren, Alina Campos, Andres Solis; and four siblings, Joe Solis of Alamo, Lydia Solis of California, Elba Reyes of Alamo, and Maria Rubalcava of California.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.