San Juan - Felicitas B. Morales, 101, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence.Felicitas had lived in San Juan since 1967 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.She is preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Morales Sr.; a son, Eduardo Morales; a daughter, Raquel Morales; a brother, Daniel Barrientos; and a sister, Rebecca Barrientos.Mrs. Morales is survived by five children, Olivia (+Rafael) Martinez of Mercedes, Rebecca (+Francisco R.) Pena of Waterford, Michigan, Robert (Maria) Morales of Mercedes, Ramiro (Gloria) Morales of Pharr, Emilio (Gloria) Morales Jr. of Garland, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 86 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, May 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.