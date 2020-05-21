Felicitas B. Morales
San Juan - Felicitas B. Morales, 101, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence.

Felicitas had lived in San Juan since 1967 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Morales Sr.; a son, Eduardo Morales; a daughter, Raquel Morales; a brother, Daniel Barrientos; and a sister, Rebecca Barrientos.

Mrs. Morales is survived by five children, Olivia (+Rafael) Martinez of Mercedes, Rebecca (+Francisco R.) Pena of Waterford, Michigan, Robert (Maria) Morales of Mercedes, Ramiro (Gloria) Morales of Pharr, Emilio (Gloria) Morales Jr. of Garland, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 86 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, May 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
