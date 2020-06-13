Felicitas "FELA" Elizondo
1936 - 2020
McAllen - Felicitas "FELA" Elizondo, 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. Born in Hidalgo, Mrs. Elizondo was a homemaker, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother which brought her so much joy.

Mrs. Elizondo is survived by her longtime companion, Renato Morales; two sons, Jerardo (Rosie) Elizondo and Carlos (Carolyn) Elizondo , two daughters, Ismelda (Genaro) Hernandez and Sandra Elizondo and Jacinto Rodriguez, Jr., her daughter-in-law, Cris Elizondo and brother, Pedro Fonseca. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Mariana Vargas Fonseca, her brother, Juan Fonseca, her husband, Ramiro Eizondo, Sr. and son, Ramiro Elizondo, Jr.

Visitations will begin on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A Chapel Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Burial will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Genaro and Andy Hernandez, Ramiro Elizondo, III, and Eric Elizondo, Jacob Ramirez and JR Fonseca.

The Elizondo family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ceballos Funeral Home
JUN
14
Rosary
06:00 PM
Ceballos Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
09:00 AM
Ceballos Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
