Pharr - PHARR - Felicitas Longoria Sauceda, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in McAllen. She was born on a glorious day in July of 1942 in Pharr where she lived most of her life. After marrying, she lived in Lubbock, Texas for many years while raising her family.Felicitas was a proud mother of seven children to whom she dedicated her life. She had a loving and servant heart that gave and gave. It was her absolute joy to dote on her grandchildren who she just adored. She made every birthday special for us by singing "Las Mananitas" on the phone and then again when she saw you in person. Her Big Red cake (the only cake she knew how to make according to her grandson, Robbie) was sure to be had at every birthday celebration. She slaved in the kitchen to make every holiday special. She had a beautiful smile, a vivacious personality and was always the life of the party. She never met a stranger and made lifelong friends wherever she went. She loved to travel, loved parties, and loved being surrounded by the people she loved. She loved to dance, to sing, she loved being silly. In a nutshell, she loved life! Felicitas, too, was resilient and strong having led her children, family and friends through difficult times as much as the good. It was from her unwavering and steadfast faith that she drew her wisdom and strength. Without a doubt, Felicitas was someone you wanted in your corner. It is impossible to capture all that she was in a paragraph. She was so many things to the many people she touched in her lifetime. This is a mere glimpse of a life well lived by a woman who by her actions defined herself as a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.Felicitas was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by those she left behind. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Jose) Gamez and Cynthia Sauceda; four sons, Carlos (Christina) Sauceda, Oscar (Grace) Sauceda, Armando (Marlene) Sauceda, and Enrique Sauceda; 15 grandkids and three great-grandkids. She is also survived by 11 siblings; many dear nieces and nephews; and numerous relatives and friends. Felicitas is preceded in death by her beloved and youngest son, Roberto Sauceda, her parents, Anastacia Longoria and Romulo Longoria, and two brothers, Ricardo Longoria and Efrain Longoria.Services are being held for immediate family at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr, Texas.