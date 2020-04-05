|
|
La Sagunada / RGC - The Lord opened the gates of heaven on April 2, 2020, for eternal rest for our loving mother, Felicitas Richmond Rodriguez, 92, born in La Casita, Texas on March 31, 1928, to Willie and Refugia Richmond. As the matriarch of our family, and a woman of God, she held the strings that bound our family together. She was devout in her faith and her prayers extended beyond those that she loved.
Felicitas lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and servant to the Rio Grande City school district. Modest and humble herself, she graciously accepted everyone she met, acknowledging their best qualities and overlooking their faults. She always sought to make each person feel comfortable and welcome. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons and daughter strong values that have served them well. She was a strong advocate of higher education and lived by the mantra, "If There's a Will, There's a Way."
As an amazing cook, keeper of an immaculate house, and a woman of intelligence and wit, she brought joy to anyone who crossed her path. Always giving the best of herself, her family knew they could always count on her endless support and love. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lazaro Rodriguez, son, Willie Rodriguez, brothers, Juan, Aristeo, Alonzo and Augustin Richmond and sister, Maria Scott. Left to cherish her memory are her three loving children: Maria Elena Cantu (Hector), Lazaro Rodriguez Jr. (Paula), and Abel Rodriguez (Blanca) and two sisters, Nieves Garza and Emilia Wells. In addition to her children, Felicitas leaves behind her grandchildren, Hector (Lizette), Michael, Roxanne (Tony), Amanda (Pascual), Crystal (Granville), Willie Jr., Ethan (Yvette), and Lauren, and the light of her life, her four great-grandchildren Landon, Kennedy Austin and Colton.
Felicitas will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and son at La Sagunada Ranch in Rio Grande City, Texas. Due to the COVID 19, Corona Virus we have a private family visitation. We will celebrate her life at a later date, with all our family and friends.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 5, 2020