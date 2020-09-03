1/1
Felipe Fernando Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felipe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Felipe "Nani" Fernando Gonzalez, 61, entered into eternal rest after a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home in McAllen, Texas. Felipe was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was born in Falfurrias, TX on February 21, 1959. He graduated from Alice High School in 1977, attended Texas A&I in Kingsville, TX. Felipe served in the US Army as a Blackhawk mechanic and went on to earn a degree from Texas State Technical College in Aircraft Airframe and Powerplant Technology. Felipe lived life passionately and loved spending time with his family and friends, barbecuing at the ranch, and watching his beloved UT Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Marina Gonzalez.

Felipe is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Cynthia Pompa Gonzalez. Felipe is lovingly remembered by his sons, Christopher Phillip Gonzalez of Austin, TX and Paul Anthony Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX, his sister, Martha O. Castillo (Oscar) of New Braunfels, TX, and his brothers Carlos N. Gonzalez (Evelyn) of Corpus Christi, TX, Santos O. Gonzalez (Maritza) of Mission, TX, and Richard D. Gonzalez of McAllen.

He will never be forgotten by his loving nieces and nephews as well as cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral service for immediate family will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Premont, TX. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Premont Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved