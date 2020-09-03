McAllen - Felipe "Nani" Fernando Gonzalez, 61, entered into eternal rest after a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home in McAllen, Texas. Felipe was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He was born in Falfurrias, TX on February 21, 1959. He graduated from Alice High School in 1977, attended Texas A&I in Kingsville, TX. Felipe served in the US Army as a Blackhawk mechanic and went on to earn a degree from Texas State Technical College in Aircraft Airframe and Powerplant Technology. Felipe lived life passionately and loved spending time with his family and friends, barbecuing at the ranch, and watching his beloved UT Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys.He is preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Marina Gonzalez.Felipe is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Cynthia Pompa Gonzalez. Felipe is lovingly remembered by his sons, Christopher Phillip Gonzalez of Austin, TX and Paul Anthony Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX, his sister, Martha O. Castillo (Oscar) of New Braunfels, TX, and his brothers Carlos N. Gonzalez (Evelyn) of Corpus Christi, TX, Santos O. Gonzalez (Maritza) of Mission, TX, and Richard D. Gonzalez of McAllen.He will never be forgotten by his loving nieces and nephews as well as cousins, aunts, and uncles.Funeral service for immediate family will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Premont, TX. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Premont Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.