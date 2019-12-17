|
Edinburg - Felipe Rodriguez, Sr., 65, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, surrounded by his family. He was born on Sunday, January 10, 1954 in Edinburg, Texas to Eliborio Rodriguez, Sr. and Concepcion Peralez Rodriguez. He was an active member of Capilla de San Jose Catholic Church in Lull and lived in Edinburg all of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Guadalupe Rodriguez, Sr. and brother-in-law; Rodolfo Solis.
Felipe is survived by his wife of 46 years; Guadalupe D. Rodriguez, daughter; Maria Leticia (Alejandro, Jr.) Garcia, sons; Felipe (Brenda) Rodriguez and Ismael Rodriguez, grandchildren; Victoria Marie, Nathaniel, Brandyn, Marquis, Skylar, Aiden, Evan and Matthew, brothers; Estanislado (Florinda) Rodriguez, Eliborio (Nena) Rodriguez, Jr., Enrique (Carmen) Rodriguez, Eduardo (Dora) Rodriguez, Francisco (Aurora) Rodriguez, Carlos (Illiana) Rodriguez, and Isidra Rodriguez Solis.
His family received friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Estanislado Rodriguez, Eliborio Rodriguez, Jr., Enrique Rodriguez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Brandyn Rodriguez, Marquis Rodriguez and Ismael Rodriguez. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 17, 2019