1/1
Felix "Nuno" Castillo Jr.
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna - Felix Castillo Jr. (Nuno) from Donna, TX was called to eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his parents Felix and Cecilia Castillo; his siblings Sylvia Casiano, Maria Dolores Castillo, Alicia Guerrero, Fernando Castillo, Maria Margarita Castillo (t), Juan David Castillo, Ricardo Castillo, and Criselda Castillo. Felix Jr. was a "Happy Go Lucky" human being who stole the show on any festivity because he brought so much joy and laughter to so many. His greatest joy was music, dancing, and his nieces and nephews. He graduated from Donna High School and he was a loyal Donna Redskin fan. He was also a fanatic of the Dallas Cowboys, especially their cheerleaders! He loved the outdoors and assisted family with farm/ranch labor... He always "Dressed" the part and somehow always became the supervisor. He was a blessing to all and left so many beautiful memories behind. He will continue to live forever in our hearts.

You are welcome to pay condolences to the Castillo Family at www.hawkinsfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Weslaco
2222 E. Business 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
956-969-0030
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved