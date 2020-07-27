Donna - Felix Castillo Jr. (Nuno) from Donna, TX was called to eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his parents Felix and Cecilia Castillo; his siblings Sylvia Casiano, Maria Dolores Castillo, Alicia Guerrero, Fernando Castillo, Maria Margarita Castillo (t), Juan David Castillo, Ricardo Castillo, and Criselda Castillo. Felix Jr. was a "Happy Go Lucky" human being who stole the show on any festivity because he brought so much joy and laughter to so many. His greatest joy was music, dancing, and his nieces and nephews. He graduated from Donna High School and he was a loyal Donna Redskin fan. He was also a fanatic of the Dallas Cowboys, especially their cheerleaders! He loved the outdoors and assisted family with farm/ranch labor... He always "Dressed" the part and somehow always became the supervisor. He was a blessing to all and left so many beautiful memories behind. He will continue to live forever in our hearts.
