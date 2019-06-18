Home

Felix De Leon Obituary
Pharr - Felix De Leon, 75, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Sylvia De Leon; a daughter, Hermelinda De Leon; and his parents, Manuel De Leon and Maria Garcia.

Mr. De Leon is survived by his daughter, Maria Tereza De Leon; two granddaughters, Vyanca Riojas and Trinity Riojas, all of Pharr; a great-granddaughter, Raeanna Melendez; four siblings, Manuel De Leon, Jr., Guadalupe De Leon, Juanita De Leon, and Augustina Garcia.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 18, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 93 of Mission.

Funeral services are under the directions of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019
