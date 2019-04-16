Edinburg - Felix Garza Jr.



Felix Garza Jr., 71, a lifelong rancher, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 15, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg after a hard fought battle with cancer.



Mr. Garza is preceded in death by his son Felix Garza III, his parents, Felix and Amelia Garza, and his brother, David Garza.



He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Adelina Garza; five children, Anthony (Marisa) Garza, Bart (Rachel) Garza, Catherine (Rick) Salazar, Darren Garza, and Michael (Jocey) Garza all of Edinburg; 10 brothers and sisters, Linda (Hernan) Moreno of Houston, Roberto (Raquel) Garza of Edinburg, Hector Garza of South Carolina, Jorge Garza of Edinburg, Alma R. Garza of Edinburg, Juan Manuel Garza of Houston, Diana (Everto) Cavazos of Edinburg, Raymundo (Belinda) Garza of Mission, Rene Garza of Iowa, Nancy Lee (Dave) Lewin of Washington, DC; and 8 grandchildren, Loren, Felix IV, Anthony Jr., Emily, Bart Jr., Michael Jr., Wyatt, and Madison Garza.



Felix was a cattle rancher and a horse trainer for most of his life. Tending to his animals was not only a job, but a way of life. He was a true optimist who always faced any challenge with positivity and confidence. In spite of his cancer diagnosis, Felix fought for over 6 years, never losing his faith in God and always maintaining a zest for life. He had a great love for singing, music, and enjoyed being involved with the church. Even after losing his voice to chemotherapy, Felix continued to play guitar in his band, "Blue Country Express," and performed at many church functions and rosaries. He was devoted to Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg, putting in countless hours of fundraising to help fund the renovations the church has recently undergone. Felix was an outgoing and social man who could bring smiles to those around him with his witty comments and humorous spirit.



Felix was the patriarch of the Garza family. He was a great father to his 6 children and taught them the meaning of hard work and emphasized the importance of education. He was the eldest brother in a family of 12 and was always there to help his parents provide for his brothers and sisters when they were growing up. His children and siblings always looked up to him for advice and guidance over the years. The Garzas continue to be a close-knit family largely because of Felix's example. He is loved by his entire family and friends, and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton Rd. in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.