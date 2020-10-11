Edinburg - Felix Martinez, 82, entered eternal rest Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.Mr. Martinez was born in San Benito and had lived in Edinburg since 1988 He was a member of Templo Bethel and was formerly employed by Edinburg CISD.He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Antonia Martinez; a sister, Herminia Vasquez; and a brother, Guadalupe Castillo.Mr. Martinez is survived by his wife, Guadalupe T. Martinez; three daughters, Sylvia (Rolando) Ramos, Sandra (John Escobedo) Martinez and Gloria Martinez; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Benjamin (Rachel) Martinez, Maria (+Roberto) Delgado, Lupita (+Roy) Rodriguez, Marie "Beva" (+Roberto) Gonzalez, Beatrice (+Ruben) Torres, Manuel (Hilda) Martinez, and Emma (Sergio) Villasana.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, October 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Dismissal will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.