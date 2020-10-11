Edinburg - Felix Martinez, 82, entered eternal rest Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.
Mr. Martinez was born in San Benito and had lived in Edinburg since 1988 He was a member of Templo Bethel and was formerly employed by Edinburg CISD.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Antonia Martinez; a sister, Herminia Vasquez; and a brother, Guadalupe Castillo.
Mr. Martinez is survived by his wife, Guadalupe T. Martinez; three daughters, Sylvia (Rolando) Ramos, Sandra (John Escobedo) Martinez and Gloria Martinez; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Benjamin (Rachel) Martinez, Maria (+Roberto) Delgado, Lupita (+Roy) Rodriguez, Marie "Beva" (+Roberto) Gonzalez, Beatrice (+Ruben) Torres, Manuel (Hilda) Martinez, and Emma (Sergio) Villasana.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, October 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Dismissal will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.