McAllen - Felix Tello Sr. age 94 entered eternal life on December 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 13, 1925 in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Felix served in the Mexican Army as a Sargent and afterwards he attended and graduated from El Instituto Tecnologico De Monterrey N.L. as a Civil Engineer. He worked and retired from the City of McAllen after 22 years. Mr. Tello is survived by his wife Raquel G. Tello of 54 years and his two sons Felix Jr. (Alejandrina) and Carlos Eduardo (Melissa) 3 grandchildren; Justin, Carlos and Rebecca. Brother Carlos Armando Tello and sister Norma Idalia Tello Cabrera both from Mexico.
Visitations were held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday December 27, 2019 at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel in McAllen. A funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. will be celebrated today, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in McAllen. The Tello family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019