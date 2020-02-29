Home

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Fernando Arce Obituary
Edinburg - Fernando Arce, 82, went home to be with our Lord Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Sr. and Olivia Arce; two sisters, Leonarda Arce Badillo and Consuelo (Chelo) Arce Cantu. Fernando is survived by his four daughters, Maria Luisa Arce, Melissa (Raul) Duran, Marivette (Robert) Lucero, Minerva (Joe Angel) Hiracheta; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Francisco Arce, Jr., Beatriz Palomo, and Lupita Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews; his caregiver and nephew, Rolando Badillo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 29, 2020
