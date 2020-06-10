Edinburg - Fernando "Bubu" Arevalo Jr., 32, entered eternal rest Friday, June 5, 2020.Born in Kennewick, Washington, he lived in Edinburg most of his life. Fernando was a veteran of the United States Army.He is preceded in death by his father, Fernando Arevalo Sr.; his stepfather, Antonio Reyes; and grandparents.Fernando is survived by his wife, Krystle Arevalo; three children, AJ, Vinzent, and Aviah Arevalo; his mother, Gisela Solis; two sisters, Patricia Arevalo and Ana Lisa Arevalo; six nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.A rosary was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. today, June 10, 2020, at Cristo Rey Mission in La Victoria. Interment will follow at Solis Cemetery in La Victoria.Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 93 of Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.