Edinburg - Fernando B. Flores, 59, went home to our Lord Friday, October 2, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.Born in Mexico, Mr. Flores had lived in Edinburg for most of his life. He was a faithful servant of God and a member of Templo Bethel. Mr. Flores was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed cooking and barbequing for his family and friends. He was a very humble and hardworking man with a heart of gold. Mr. Flores will be dearly missed by all.He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Esther Flores of Edinburg; three daughters, Karina Herrera of Edinburg, Areli (Matthew) Casanova of San Antonio, and Aidee Flores of Edinburg; four grandchildren, Genesis N. Paredes, Caleb E. Paredes, Gabriel J. Herrera, Giovanna S. Casanova; and three sisters, Carlota (David) Garcia, Mary Flores, and Ernestina (Francisco) Garcia.A prayer service was held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.