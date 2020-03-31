|
Palmview - Fernando Esquivel Sr., 72, went home to the Lord Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
He was born July 13, 1947, in Penitas, Texas to Adalberto and Clarita Esquivel. He graduated from La Joya High School in 1966 and in September of 1966 he volunteered to enroll in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Esquivel served his country with the United States Marine Corps as Sergeant with the 3rd Battalion 4th Marines Infantry in 1967 and 1968 stationed in Vietnam in the Quang Tri Province near the Demilitarized Zone where he was wounded defending our country. He served for 3 years and 6 months and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant. He is the recipient of The Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, Rifle Marksman Badge, and Good Conduct Medal.
Mr. Esquivel met the love of his life, Enedina Pena in 1969 and one year later proposed marriage and exchanged vows on December 26, 1970.
Mr. Esquivel also served his community, serving as Alderman for the City of Palmview from February 22, 2000, through May 2010. On March 19th, 2002, the Mayor and Board of Alderman of Palmview, Texas, wished to honor Mr. Fernando Esquivel by proclaiming March 19, 2002, as Fernando Esquivel Day in the City of Palmview and presented him with a proclamation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adalberto and Clarita Esquivel.
Fernando is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Enedina P. Esquivel of Palmview; two children, Fernando Esquivel Jr. of McAllen, Jessica Esquivel (Hector) Rodriguez of Edinburg; five grandchildren, Alexander Emmanuel Esquivel, Jacqueline Nicole Rodriguez, Jazmin Annette Rodriguez, Jocelyn Clarisse Rodriguez, Jovana Denise Rodriguez; four siblings, Lina Esquivel of Palmview, Clara Esquivel of Edinburg, Dr. Adalberto Esquivel Jr. of Mission, Noel (Mirna) Esquivel of Palmview; a sister in law, Juanita P. Villarreal of Palmview; a brother in law, Alfredo Zapata Jr. of McAllen; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Pallbearers will be Fernando Esquivel Jr., Alexander Esquivel, Jason Perez, Mario Saenz, Alvaro Vela, Hector Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Orlando Esquivel and Noel Esquivel Jr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 31, 2020