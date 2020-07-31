Palmview - Fernando Kielhorn left this world on Thursday July 23rd at Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McAllen. Fernando was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on September 15th, 1936. Aside from Guatemala, he lived in many places including: Phoenix, St. Louis, Mexico City and Port Isabel. He lived the last 35 years of his life in the upper-Rio Grande Valley, with the last 33 in Palmview.He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dolores Kielhorn, his five children Katherine Kielhorn Thomas, Fred (Lynne) Kielhorn, Rebecca (Jim) Kelley, Jessica (Matt) Brelje, Mark Kielhorn, his 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and sister, Karin Kielhorn.Visitation will be held at Rivera Funeral Home in Mission from 5-7 p.m. on Friday July 31st.