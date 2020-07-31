1/1
Fernando Kielhorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmview - Fernando Kielhorn left this world on Thursday July 23rd at Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McAllen. Fernando was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on September 15th, 1936. Aside from Guatemala, he lived in many places including: Phoenix, St. Louis, Mexico City and Port Isabel. He lived the last 35 years of his life in the upper-Rio Grande Valley, with the last 33 in Palmview.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dolores Kielhorn, his five children Katherine Kielhorn Thomas, Fred (Lynne) Kielhorn, Rebecca (Jim) Kelley, Jessica (Matt) Brelje, Mark Kielhorn, his 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and sister, Karin Kielhorn.

Visitation will be held at Rivera Funeral Home in Mission from 5-7 p.m. on Friday July 31st.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved