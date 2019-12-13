|
McAllen - Fernando Resendez, age 93, a lifelong resident of McAllen, went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019, while residing at the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 22 years, Doria G. Resendez, his children from his first marriage to Lucia O. Resendez -Rosaena Resendez, Mariano Resendez, Xavier Resendez, and Diana Resendez-Bustilloz and his grandchildren Mariano Jr, Lisa, Elizabeth, and Victoria and four great-grandchildren; Step-children, Rubi Medina, Oscar Medina, and Deldi Ortegon. Fernando enlisted in the Army in April 1944 to serve in World War II as a member of the Spear Head Division for the 121st infantry 8th division traveling through France, Germany, and Belgium. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge as a Combat Infantryman and received numerous decorations and medals of Honor. Fernando returned to the United States after being honorably discharged in June 1946. He was then employed at the McAllen Water Plant for forty years, where he worked his way up and was promoted to the Superintendent of Water Production. Fernando was an avid outdoorsman who loved nature, living a simple life with a smile that lit up a whole room. He was a board member for La Piedad Cemetery for 15 years. He was also known for spending his mornings with his wife Doria and with friends for breakfast at Lee's Pharmacy, Koko's, and especially known for his love for Whataburger. Fernando was loved and highly esteemed by his friends, family and many in the community. The family would like to send their gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at the Veterans Home and Waterford Gardens Assisted Living in Mission for the compassionate care provided. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14th at Kreidler funeral home from 8:30 am -10 am with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. and Veteran Tribute at the Burial site following at La Piedad in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 13, 2019