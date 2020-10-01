1/1
Fidel Ozuna Jr.
Edinburg - Fidel Ozuna Jr went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020. He worked for McAllen Medical Center Engineering Department for 46 years. He was a member of the Santa Gertrudis Association and a Beef leader for the Fourwinds 4H. Fidel was proceeded in death by his parents, Fidel Ozuna and Guadalupe Clark, a brother and sister.

He is survived by seven sisters and one brother.

Fidel leaves behind his wife Patricia Barajas Ozuna who he spent his time with farming and ranching. His children Amanda Lisa Ozuna (Robert Howe), Fidel (Jacqueline )Ozuna III, Carlos (Elizabeth Marie)Ozuna, Cristina (Jose) Castro and Nicole Danielle Ozuna. Grandchildren: Natalia Marinov, Jacob Marinov, Bradley Castro, Jaelynn Valeria Ozuna, Oliver Castro, Olivia Zara Ozuna, Julianna Victoria Ozuna and Zoe Ángela Ozuna.

He was a true family man and dedicated his time to his wife, children and grandchildren at the ranch. He will always be remembered for his love of the ranch, livestock shows, and being with his family. His dream to have his children and grandchildren enjoy what he built from the ground up will continue on as his spirit will forever and always will be at Circle 3 Farm and Ranch.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
