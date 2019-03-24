Edinburg - Mrs. Fidela Martinez Calvillo passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Edinburg Senior Care Center in Edinburg, TX. She was 102.



Mrs. Calvillo was born Monday, April 24, 1916 in Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico. In 1930, at the age of 14, she moved to the Rio Grande Valley where she met and married Benjamar "Bennie" G. Calvillo on April 15, 1933. They made Edinburg their home and were married for 65 years.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Benjamar G. Calvillo, son; Raul Oscar (Lupia) Calvillo, Sr., parents; Luis Camarillo and Maria de Jesus Martinez, and sister; Maria de Jesus Martinez-Calvillo/Garza.



Mrs. Calvillo is best remembered for being a loving, faithful servant of God. The door to their home was always open to family, friends, and anyone who needed shelter. She was a loving mother to her sons; Efren (Adele) Calvillo, Georgetown; Noe B. (Claricia) Calvillo, Sr., Austin; Homero (Cristina) Calvillo, Grand Prairie; Ruben (Debbie) Calvillo, Phoenix, AZ; Roberto "Gene" Calvillo, Edinburg, daughters; Gilda Calvillo, Harlingen; Sylvia (Ernesto) Abrigo, Harlingen and Anita (Jimmy) Dietz of Helotes.



Mrs. Calvillo was also a loving, caring grandmother to 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a unique quality of making each of her children and grandchildren feel like the most important person in her presence, and they especially appreciated receiving her blessing upon leaving her home.



Mrs. Calvillo's children have shared a deep love and affection for their mother throughout their lives, and they feel a great sense of gratitude for her loving guidance and the unconditional love she provided for them throughout their years. As she lovingly carried her children into this life, it is with a great sense of honor that they will carry their loving mother into her eternal life.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be her children: Efren, Noe, Homero, Ruben, Gene, Gilda, Sylvia and Anita.



A special expression of gratitude and appreciation is extended to her son; Roberto "Gene", daughters; Sylvia and Gilda, and granddaughter; Irene for providing such loving care for our mother's physical, medical, and emotional needs during the last years of her life. Appreciation is also extended to her other children for their visits and assistance.



The Family will receive friends today, Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: The Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd., Edinburg TX 78541. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary