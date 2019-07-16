Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Fidencio Gallegos Obituary
Hidalgo - Fidencio "Lenchi" Gallegos, 73, went home to the Lord Sunday, July 14, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

Fidencio was a lifelong resident of Hidalgo and served our county in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cipriano and Elvira Gallegos; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Fidencio is survived by his wife, Josefina Gallegos of Hidalgo; four children, Elaine (Gustavo De La Cerda) Gallegos, Alejandra (Erik Salinas) Gallegos, Fidencio Gallegos Jr., Jimmy Gallegos, all of Hidalgo; seven grandchildren, Leslie Morales, Aaron Gallegos, David Isiah Escamilla, Arianna Requena, A.J. Requena, Robert Santana Canas, Matthew Canas; two great-grandchildren, Darian J. Reyes, Ezra M. Reyes; and a sister, Narcisa Franz of California.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Interment will follow to Hidalgo City Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post #8788 of McAllen.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gallegos, Fidencio Gallegos Jr., Juan Manuel Gallegos Jr., Erik Salinas, Aaron Gallegos, Gustavo De La Cerda, David Isiah Escamilla.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 16, 2019
