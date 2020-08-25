1/1
Flavio Garcia Jr.
McAllen - Flavio Garcia Jr. 68, went home to the lord August 1st, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Hospital after battling lengthy illnesses over the last 8 yrs. He was born February 6, 1952 in El Campo, Texas. He graduated from El Campo High School and joined the U.S. Navy Reserve right after high school. He was a dedicated and hard worker whose last employment was at Motorola.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Flavio and Minerva Garcia, and sister Irma G. Soza. Flavio is survived by his loving sister Rosa Charles and brother- in- law Pete Charles, whom cared for and loved him endlessly. He is survived by three loving nephews, Javier (Karla) Soza, Eric (Irina) Soza, and Pete Charles II, and two loving nieces Vanessa Charles and Katherine Charles.

A special thanks to the great staff member at Senior Care of Edinburg for showing such great compassion and care to Flavio over the last 6yrs. As well as to all the loving aunts, uncles and all family members who would take the time to visit him over the years.

Due to the COVID pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed. Funeral service will be held on August 27th, 2020 at 11:00AM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Cemetery.

2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the FAITH."



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
