Rio Grande City - A beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, is now at home with her God and reunited with her father.
Flora Ozuna, has passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on November 20, 2019, at Mission Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Tomas B. Garcia and Juanita Lopez Garcia on November 24, 1950, in Garciasville, Texas.
Left to cherish such loving memories are her mother Juanita, her loving husband, Horacio Ozuna, Jr., her sons, Horacio Ozuna III (Susan), Fransisco Javier Ozuna (Gisela) and Michael Andrew Ozuna (Dianaee). She was an adorable and loving Nana who adored her 7 grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her loving and close sisters, Maria Elena Useda, Rebecca Salazar (Juan), Maria Guadalupe Moreno (Joe) and her two brothers, Tomas, and Felix Garcia.
Flora was absolutely an amazing "Odyssey of the Mind" teacher and coach with the Rio Grande City School District. Flora was instrumental in helping many teams win at the local and state level. She loved working with her students, helping them to develop their talents and enjoyed with great pride in tutoring them as well. Flora made sure that every child who needed a warm coat in the winter, clothing or even school supplies, received it. During proms, she always instructed her female students to apply their make-up and style their hair nicely. You could always count on Flora to volunteer where she was needed during school events and give her honest opinion if asked.
Flora was an amazing mother to her children and to her extended family. She was a very loving wife, grandmother and a friend you could always count on. Her family was so blessed with her undivided attention and love. She loved attending sorority dances and other civic events. Flora had a beautiful soul, personality, and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm and Monday, November 25, 2019, from 9:00, am to 12:45 pm.
Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, Texas
Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City, Texas. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 23, 2019