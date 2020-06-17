Flora M. Hinojosa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alamo - Surrounded by her loving children, our beloved momma, Flora M. Hinojosa, was called to her heavenly home to walk with the angels on June 14, 2020. Flora was born in Charco, TX, to Manuel and Juanita Menchaca on October 26, 1934.

The family moved to Pharr, TX, where she eventually met and married her husband, Juan, and enjoyed marital bliss until his passing in 2017. Flora was a highly intelligent and articulate person with a strong work ethic. She worked at Hanshaw's for several years and then worked within the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district as a school nurse until her retirement. Momma raised her children with old fashioned discipline and leaves a legacy of love in all of them. She was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily and offered her prayers for her children and all suffering from illness.

Flora is preceded in death by her husband Juan, her parents Manuel and Juanita Menchaca, and her brother, Rodrigo Menchaca. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janie (Jesus) Luna, Armando Hinojosa, Julie (Ruben) Martinez, and Javier (Linda) Hinojosa. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lisa Martinez, Ruben Martinez Jr., Linda (Jaime) Garza, Rene (Miriam) Martinez, Jessica Cooper, Armando Hinojosa, Jr., Kimberly Hinojosa, John Jay Hinojosa, Janette Hinojosa, Christopher Rod Hinojosa, Israel Lee Segura, Robert Estrada, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Olga Rodriguez, and brothers, Angel and Fidencio Menchaca as well as several dear cousins and extended family.

We want to thank our sister Julie and her husband Ruben for opening their home to momma and taking wonderful care of her in her final years. She enjoyed the love and admiration of her grandchildren who also took great care of her as well.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, today June 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral service is under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved