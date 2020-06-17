Alamo - Surrounded by her loving children, our beloved momma, Flora M. Hinojosa, was called to her heavenly home to walk with the angels on June 14, 2020. Flora was born in Charco, TX, to Manuel and Juanita Menchaca on October 26, 1934.The family moved to Pharr, TX, where she eventually met and married her husband, Juan, and enjoyed marital bliss until his passing in 2017. Flora was a highly intelligent and articulate person with a strong work ethic. She worked at Hanshaw's for several years and then worked within the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district as a school nurse until her retirement. Momma raised her children with old fashioned discipline and leaves a legacy of love in all of them. She was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily and offered her prayers for her children and all suffering from illness.Flora is preceded in death by her husband Juan, her parents Manuel and Juanita Menchaca, and her brother, Rodrigo Menchaca. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janie (Jesus) Luna, Armando Hinojosa, Julie (Ruben) Martinez, and Javier (Linda) Hinojosa. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lisa Martinez, Ruben Martinez Jr., Linda (Jaime) Garza, Rene (Miriam) Martinez, Jessica Cooper, Armando Hinojosa, Jr., Kimberly Hinojosa, John Jay Hinojosa, Janette Hinojosa, Christopher Rod Hinojosa, Israel Lee Segura, Robert Estrada, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Olga Rodriguez, and brothers, Angel and Fidencio Menchaca as well as several dear cousins and extended family.We want to thank our sister Julie and her husband Ruben for opening their home to momma and taking wonderful care of her in her final years. She enjoyed the love and admiration of her grandchildren who also took great care of her as well.Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, today June 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral service is under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.