Pharr - Florencio N. Trejo, 89, went home to our Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.
Born in Donna, Mr. Trejo had lived in Pharr most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dominga Trejo; a daughter, Adalia Ovalle, a grandson, Basilio Ramos III; and his parents, Sostenes and Juanita Trejo.
Mr. Trejo is survived by his six children, Noelia T. (Severo) Hernandez of Mission, Arnaldo Trejo of Pharr, Oralia Trejo, Patricia (Santiago) Pinon, both of Mission, Sostenes Trejo, Armando Trejo, both of Pharr; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020