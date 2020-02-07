Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
Pharr, TX
View Map
Florencio N. Trejo Obituary
Pharr - Florencio N. Trejo, 89, went home to our Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.

Born in Donna, Mr. Trejo had lived in Pharr most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dominga Trejo; a daughter, Adalia Ovalle, a grandson, Basilio Ramos III; and his parents, Sostenes and Juanita Trejo.

Mr. Trejo is survived by his six children, Noelia T. (Severo) Hernandez of Mission, Arnaldo Trejo of Pharr, Oralia Trejo, Patricia (Santiago) Pinon, both of Mission, Sostenes Trejo, Armando Trejo, both of Pharr; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020
