Louisville, KY - 1st Sgt. (retired), Florencio Noe Longoria, 89, of Pewee Valley and formerly of Radcliff, KY passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, KY.
1SG (RET) Longoria joined the United States Army at the age of seventeen and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Camp Knox Masonic Lodge 919 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by a son, Noe Longoria; his parents, Eloi & Antonia Longoria; two brothers, Pedro Longoria, and Gilberto Longoria.
Survivors include: His wife of seventy years, Maria Longoria of Pewee Valley, KY; three children, Gloria Longoria Sherwood & her husband, Ken of Pewee Valley, KY, Rene Longoria of Louisville, KY, Rick Longoria of Radcliff, KY; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; seven siblings, Leonardo Longoria, Emma Flores, Amalia Sanchez, Elena Helle, Eloisa Basile, Thomas Longoria, Eloi Longoria, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.
A Prayer Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY with Deacon Mike Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
Central, Radcliff, KY with military honors. Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 12, 2020