Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Weslaco, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fortino Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fortino Guajardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fortino Guajardo Obituary
Weslaco - Fortino Guajardo, 86, passed away on January 27, 2020 at his residence in Weslaco, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Sandoval Guajardo and son Mario A. Guajardo. He is survived by one daughter Yolanda Ortega, one brother Pablo Guajardo and one sister Clara Castillo.

Viewing will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco, TX. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fortino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -