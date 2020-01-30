|
|
Weslaco - Fortino Guajardo, 86, passed away on January 27, 2020 at his residence in Weslaco, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Sandoval Guajardo and son Mario A. Guajardo. He is survived by one daughter Yolanda Ortega, one brother Pablo Guajardo and one sister Clara Castillo.
Viewing will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco, TX. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020