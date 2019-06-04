McAllen, TX - Frances Cantu Longoria, 95, went to be with Our Lord on June 1, 2019 in Edinburg, TX. She was born in San Diego, TX on May 18, 1924 to Jesus and Paula Cantu.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Longoria; daughter, Mary Frances Fonseca; parents, Jesus and Paula Cantu; siblings, Adolfo, Jesus, Raul, Enrique, Cecilio, Rafael and Narciso.



Frances is survived by her sister, Olivia Ybarra; children, Juan (Pema) Longoria, Alfredo (Alba) Longoria, Norma (Frank) Rodriguez, Jerry Longoria; grandchildren, Alfredo Jr., Marie, Cindy, Mario, Nidia, Alba Marie, David, Lisa; 15 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.



Frances owned and operated Frances Beauty Salon for over 30 years in McAllen on 17th street. She ran her salon until her retirement, when she sold it, and it continued until 2017. She was a devout catholic most of her life, until the last few years when she attended All Nations SDA Church in McAllen with her daughter Norma. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.



The visitation will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2:00pm - 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance with a prayer service at 7pm.



The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573. Published in The Monitor on June 4, 2019