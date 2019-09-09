|
|
Edcouch - Frances G. Segura, 66, of Edcouch, passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elsa and graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School in 1971. She worked for the City of Edcouch for many years before devoting 22 years of service to Carlos F. Truan Junior High within E-E ISD.
She had a quiet demeanor and a sharp mind. She was always up for a political debate or to lend an open ear. Her favorite pastimes were perusing flea markets with her husband, spending time with her sisters, watching Hallmark movies with her granddaughters, and attending her grandchildren's games. She was her grandkids' biggest fan.
She is survived by her husband, Juan Segura; five children, Diana Castillo, Sandra Ruiz, Jon Michael Segura, Joel Segura, and Johnathan Segura; ten grandchildren, Jared, Jalysa, Lanissa, Jakob, George, Brandon, Levi, Dominic, Londyn, and Avery; six sisters, Alicia, Elva, Janie, Gloria, Diana, Sandy; five brothers, Esequiel Jr, Alberto, Alfredo, Jose, Martin; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Esequiel Garate Sr., and her mother, Maria de Lourdes Garate.
Pallbearers; Jared Ruiz, Joel Segura, Jon Michael Segura, Johnathan Segura, David Rodriguez Jr., Rosendo Pena
Visitation will be held in Weslaco at Del Angel Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8th and Monday, September 9th from 1 pm - 9 pm, with Rosary at 7 pm. The funeral service will be held in Edcouch at St. Theresa Church on Tuesday, September 10th at 11 am.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 9, 2019