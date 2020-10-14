Weslaco - Frances Solether was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Henry Coleman on August 1926 in Mineola, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned W. Solether, her brother, Robert H. Coleman Jr., and sister, Elaine Howell. She is survived by her son, Robert Solether, sister-in-law, Deanie Solether-Reagan, and brother-in-law, William Rupe and many nieces and nephews.Fran received her BS degree in home economics from the University of Texas in 1947 and obtained her teaching certificate from Pan American University in 1973. After her son, Robert, left for college, Fran began her teaching career that spanned over 21 years. She taught reading and language arts at several elementary schools in Weslaco and was known to be a very dedicated teacher who shared her love of learning with her students. She received Teacher of the year awards, twice during her teaching career from Cuellar Elementary in 1986 and, from Sam Houston Elementary in 1989.She was involved in many community organizations, such as Weslaco Junior Service League, Literary Review Club, American Heart Association and Cancer Society Fundraisers, Chapter BW PEO Sisterhood, Girls Scouts, and the First Presbyterian Church of Weslaco. Her other interest included golf, flying, poetry writing and reading mystery novels. Known to be very devoted to her family, she will be missed by her loved ones, friends and former students. On behalf of the Solether family would like to acknowledge Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez of Mid Valley InternistsAnd Ms. Ybarra and staff of Almas Angels Caregiving. AMemorial Service will be held at a later date.