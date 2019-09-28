|
Edinburg - Francis Warren Inch Jr., 77, went home to our Lord Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Moline, Illinois Mr. Inch was a long-time resident of McAllen and a Veteran of the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Warren Sr. and Evelyn Inch.
Mr. Inch is survived by his loving wife, Nancy June Inch; two daughters, Robin and Cathy; four sons, Francis, Joseph, Robert, and Leroy.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 8:30 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission at 10 a.m.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 28, 2019