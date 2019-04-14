|
Edinburg - Francisca "Frances" De La Garza, 81, went home to our Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Retama Manor Nursing Center in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Antero and Aurelia Rios.
Ms. De La Garza is survived by her only daughter, Frances (De La Garza) Aguilera; her son in law, Gerardo Aguilera; three grandchildren, Emma, Abby and Robert Aguilera, all of Edinburg; and a brother, Apolonio Rios of California.
The Aguilera Family would like to give special thanks to her niece, Angelica Salinas, for always being by her side.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 14, 2019