Alamo - Francisca E. Cuevas, 86, went home with the Lord and resting in peace on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Florentino Cuevas.
She is survived by her children, Roberto Cuevas, Raquel Villanueva, and Ernesto Cuevas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, San Juana Rodriguez; and brothers, Ramon Estevis, Francisco Estevis, and Vicente Estevis.
Visitation will be from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary, today September 27, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Edinburg under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019