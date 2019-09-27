Home

POWERED BY

Services
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Alamo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisca Cuevas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisca E. Cuevas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisca E. Cuevas Obituary
Alamo - Francisca E. Cuevas, 86, went home with the Lord and resting in peace on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Florentino Cuevas.

She is survived by her children, Roberto Cuevas, Raquel Villanueva, and Ernesto Cuevas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, San Juana Rodriguez; and brothers, Ramon Estevis, Francisco Estevis, and Vicente Estevis.

Visitation will be from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary, today September 27, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Edinburg under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now