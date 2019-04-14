Home

Edinburg - Francisca "Panchita" G. Salinas, 83, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Born September 5, 1935, in Raymondville, Francisca had lived in Edinburg within the Lull (La Hielera) community throughout her life. Married in 1955 to the love of her life, Donato "Tito" Salinas, Sr., they raised six children. She worked for 25 years for Haggar and Walmart before retiring to take on her role as grandmother. Francisca stood alongside her husband as an active member of La Hielera community and a dedicated parishioner of Capilla San Jose (Lull).

Francisca is preceded in death by her husband, Donato "Tito" C. Salinas, Sr., daughter, Celia Salinas (Jorge) Avila, and six siblings. She is survived by five children, Susie (†Jose Luis) Mercado, Sylvia Salinas, Yolanda Salinas-Granados, Inez (Pablo) Rubalcaba, Donato (Edith) Salinas, Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; seven siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 AM Monday, April 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Ronnie Rodriguez, Jose Javier Mercado, Antonio Quintanilla, Joe Michael Granados, Misael De Leon, Jr., and Marcos Mares will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 14, 2019
