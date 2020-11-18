1/1
Francisca Moroles
McAllen - Francisca Moroles, 97, went home to our Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence in McAllen.

She passed at 97 years old but her life was full of life's trials, tribulations, and many rewards/triumphs and beautiful memories. She was filled with the most amazing faith and strength that you only read in the Bible. She overcame a serious accident, lost both legs at the age of 46 that defined her Godly Legacy as a champion, combatant, fighter, a GUERRERA until her last breath.

Mom was full of life and was so amazing and considerate to all who crossed her path. She loved life, music, and had a weakness for all flowers.

Mom is now rejoicing-LIVING in the ultimate Garden of Gardens, God's Kingdom-HOME....

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Pascual Moroles; a son, Erasmo Moroles; her parents, Praxedis and Guadalupe Ybarra; three brothers, Manuel, Ramon, and Daniel Ybarra; a sister, Maria Gonzalez; and a son-in-law, Epifanio Contreras.

Mrs. Moroles is survived by eight children, Ernestina M. (Vivian) Garza of Chattanooga, OK, Baldemar (Elvira) Moroles of Edcouch, Uvaldo (Adela) Moroles of Edinburg, Roberto (Ismelda) Moroles of Pharr, Bertha Contreras of Alamo, Jose Maria (Lilly) Moroles of McAllen, Hector (Mary) Moroles of Edinburg, and Gilbert Moroles of McAllen; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Raul Ybarra of Lubbock; and numerous relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
