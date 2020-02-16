|
Edinburg - Francisca S. "Kika" Suarez, 89, went home to be with the Lord, December 23, 2019. Celebration of life service was Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Capilla De San Jose in Edinburg under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg. Interment followed at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Kika was born on September 17, 1930 in Edinburg. She married Jasinto Suarez on January 19, 1952, moved to Hereford in 1957, and moved back to Edinburg in 1998.
Francisca had a beautiful heart, always kind and loving to everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a caregiver - raised six children, worked as a nurses' aide at Westgate Nursing Home in Hereford and continued being a caregiver to her mother and grandmother. She was very generous and unselfish, always putting the needs of others before her own. She loved family gatherings, reading devotionals, shopping - buying gifts for loved ones, listening to music and dancing.
A member of Capilla De San Jose in Edinburg, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jasinto Suarez, her son, Roberto Suarez, her parents, Epimenio and Inez Salinas, six brothers, Genaro, Donato, Albino, Domingo, Juan and Genaro II Salinas, two sisters, Romana Ortega and Bernarda "Nena" Garza.
She is survived by five children: Rebeca (Elias) Aguilar, Roberto+ (Mary Rose) Suarez, Irma (Alfredo) Cano, Sarah (Ricardo) De Los Santos, Corina (Oscar) Ramirez, Carlos Suarez, 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Additional family members include her sister, Guadalupe "Lupe" Castro, five brothers, Leandro "Lalo", Epimenio, Jr., Arturo, Rodolfo and Alfredo Salinas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020