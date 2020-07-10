Or Copy this URL to Share

Pharr - Francisca V. Mendoza, age 78, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She is survived by her husband, Jorge Mendoza, children, Jorge Juan Mendoza., Melinda (Armando) Segovia, Javier (Veronica) Mendoza, + Jose Jaime Mendoza; sisters, Olga Ledezma, Juana Garcia, Modesta White, Jova Arcuate; brothers, Roberto Velasquez, + Rogelio Velasquez; 10 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Sam Houston at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at San Juan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store