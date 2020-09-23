1/1
Francisco Borrego Jr.
Edcouch - Edcouch - Francisco Borrego, Jr., 84, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He was born January 29, 1936 to Francisco Sr. and Adela Borrego in San Antonio.

Francisco is survived by his son, Jorge Adan (Virginia) Borrego; daughters, Maria Imelda (Emilio) Garcia and Rosalva (Ron) Capello; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernesto Borrego; and sister, Olivia Amaya. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Irma Viola Borrego; parents, Francisco Sr. and Adela Borrego; brothers, Emilio Borrego, Juan Borrego, Jose Angel Borrego, Lupe Borrego, Alberto Borrego, Pedro Borrego, Vicente Borrego, and Jose Borrego; sisters, Adela Rodriguez, Consuelo Vera, Amalia Estrada, Belia Villarreal, and Guadalupe Garcia.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Viewing will continue Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
956-262-6744
