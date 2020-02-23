|
Mission, Texas - Francisco De La Fuente passed away on February 18, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 19, 1944 in Oyama, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Alberto and Julia De La Fuente. Francisco proudly served his country as a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam conflict. He was also in the National Guard. Francisco was the owner of De La Fuente Refrigeration for many years. Additionally, he was retired from the UTPA - Cooling Plant. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his caring and devoted wife, Maria Alicia De La Fuente; children: Carmen Alicia Reyna (Ramiro), Cristina Anna Davis (Daniel) and Cecilia Aimee De La Fuente. He also leaves behind five grandchildren that he loved so much: David, Derik, Deven, Kiana, (Lulu) Reyna, Aiden (Amigo) Davis; He is also survived by four sisters and one brother. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the holy rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission where Father Roy Snipes will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission with full military honors. You may sign the guestbook online at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com
The family is in the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 23, 2020