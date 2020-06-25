Pharr - Francisco Espinoza, 92, entered eternal rest Sunday, June 21, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home. Francisco was better known as "Panchito" he was a lifelong resident of Pharr.He is preceded in death by his parents Lizandro and Lorenza Espinoza; his foster mother, Paula G. Ramirez; three brothers, Leandro, Raul, and Gilberto Espinoza; and his beloved cousin Ida Carrillo.The Carrillo Family would like to extend their gratitude to the San Juan Nursing Home for all the love and care they provided to Panchito. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. A private family service will take place at a later date.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.