Pharr - Francisco Flores Jr., 50 died Wednesday May 8, 2019 at his residence in Pharr. Frank was proceded in death by his nephew, Isidro Flores, Jr.
He is survived by wife Matilde Lopez, parents Francisco and Juanita Flores, brothers Isidro (Gloria) Flores, Rolando (Kathy) Flores, nephews Rolando and Mark Flores, Grand Niece Savannah Flores, Aunts and Uncles, Gloria (Justo) Gomez, Anna (Tele) Gomez, Ruben (Lupita) Enriquez and Celia Laureano
Visitation will be held from 1pm to 9pm with a rosary at 7pm Friday May 10, 2019 at Funeria del Angel Palm Valley, Pharr. Visitation on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10am to 1pm. followed by a Mass at 2pm. St Jude's Church, Pharr. Interment will be at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Monitor on May 10, 2019