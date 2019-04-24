Donna - Javier was lifted up to God Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Javier and his wife Arcy raised a loving family with their 3 children, George, Yvette and Michaelle and their 4 grandchildren.



He was the beloved son, treasured by his parents, Salome and Carlota Rodriguez, his 3 brothers and sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was the example of love, he was spiritual with his faith in God and being sent to Heaven on Holy Week, we can see as a blessing.



His selfless practice of placing the needs of others before his own embodies how he followed the example of Jesus Christ. He made sure to carry a dollar in his pocket in case he saw someone in need.



His legacy will remain with us as we stand strong together to continue to represent him on all of the moral values and beliefs that he instilled in our hearts. He touched many lives by being a caring husband, father and friend.



We strongly believe he is watching over us from above. One day we will join him but now he's walking beside us every step of the way as our guardian angel.



We love you daddy.



Funeral mass will be today, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Weslaco.



Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.



Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com Published in The Monitor on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary