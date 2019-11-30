Home

Francisco Martinez Obituary
EDINBURG - Francisco Martinez, 94, went home to the Lord Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.

Born in Mexico, he lived all of his life in Idaho and Edinburg, TX. He dedicated his life to his beloved wife and family. He enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, baseball, and having fun. His charisma and smile are going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Paulita Martinez; his parents, Elijio and Silveria Martinez; four brothers and three sisters.

Francisco is survived by his wife, Gregoria Martinez; two children, Pedro (Guadalupe) Martinez, Guadalupe (Gilbert) Gonzalez; 6 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 30, 2019
