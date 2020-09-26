San Juan - SAN JUAN - Francisco "Frank Pancho" Martinez Jr., 40, entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in San Juan. Mr. Martinez had a great passion for cars and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends. Frank Pancho Martinez will always be loved and never forgotten.Mr. Martinez is survived by his wife, Jennifer Martinez; nine children, Audrey Martinez, Adrain Martinez, Jayden Gonzalez, Vianey Martinez, Aaron Martinez, Jayzea Gonzalez, Andrew Martinez, Aliyah Martinez, and Frank Demarco Martinez; his parents, Clara (Juan Francisco Camacho) Lozano, Francisco Martinez; four siblings, Juan Antonio Martinez, Diana Martinez, Eliza Martinez, and Miguel Camacho; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.