San Juan - Francisco O. Salinas, 76, went home to the Lord Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. Born in Alamo, TX, he lived in San Juan most of his life. Mr. Salinas is preceded in death by his parents, Santos Olmos Salinas and Matias L. Salinas. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Salinas; six children, Albert Salinas of Lewisville, TX, Enedelia (Ray) Cummings of Arthur City TX, Sergio Salinas of Kennedale, TX, Frank (Lisa) Salinas, Jr., of Mission, Nina Salinas of San Juan, Mario Salinas of Edinburg; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Martina S. Gutierrez, Norberto Salinas, Enrique (Oralia) Salinas, San Juanita (Eddie) Rodriguez, Maria Dolores (Eloy) Barrientes and Magdalena (Ruben) Rocha, all of San Juan, Simon Salinas of Grapevine, TX, Paul Salinas of Arlington, TX, and Matias (Brenda) Salinas, Jr. of White Oak, TX. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 21, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at San Juan Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 21, 2020.